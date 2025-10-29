How Chandrababu and Lokesh Misuse Power and Police to Crush Dissent

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu now claims that social media has become a menace — a space without editors or accountability, where anyone can post anything. But his sudden outrage reeks of selective amnesia. This is the very same Chandrababu Naidu — and his son Nara Lokesh — who once weaponized social media to launch relentless, personal attacks against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his family, and YSRCP leaders when they were in opposition.

From malicious posts against leaders like Roja and Ambati Rambabu to fabricated stories circulated by TDP’s digital teams, the Naidu-Lokesh duo had no qualms when fake propaganda worked in their favor. The same leaders who cried “media freedom” and “democracy under threat” whenever cases were filed against their party’s social media handlers are now using state power to silence dissenting voices.

Hypocrisy in Power

Now, after returning to power, Chandrababu and Lokesh have doubled down. Under the so-called “Red Book Constitution,” YSRCP supporters and social media activists are being targeted with fabricated cases, while pro-TDP handles post vile, defamatory content with complete impunity. Nearly 1,200 YSRCP social media activists have been slapped with cases — a chilling reflection of how authoritarian and vindictive the Naidu government has become.

If Chandrababu is truly serious about cleansing social media, he should begin with his own party’s toxic machinery — the same ecosystem that thrived on character assassination and disinformation.

Selective Morality

Where was Chandrababu’s moral outrage when TDP’s own digital army spread filthy, abusive content against YSRCP leaders’ families?

Where was his sense of “law and order” when his party gave tickets to people like Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, who made vulgar remarks against former minister Roja?

Even the High Court has rebuked the AP Police for filing false cases against citizens questioning the government — yet the Chief Minister remains silent.

Fear of Truth, Not Trolls

The truth is, Chandrababu’s fear isn’t about “fake news” — it’s about real criticism. A government built on propaganda and hollow promises can’t withstand public scrutiny. Instead of governing, the TDP-led coalition is obsessed with controlling narratives and silencing voices that expose its failures.

Recently, Naidu said he has given “full freedom” to the police. Freedom for what? To protect the people — or to intimidate anyone who questions the government online?

Even more disturbing is how the administration ignores TDP workers’ hooliganism while crushing any sign of opposition activity. Chandrababu openly calls his governance “political” — a rare and dangerous admission from a Chief Minister who once spoke of “vision” and “transparency.”

From Fake Claims to Fake Outrage

Naidu’s record of spreading misinformation isn’t new. He once claimed that Tirumala temple laddus contained animal fat — a reckless, baseless allegation aimed at maligning the YSRCP. His ally, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, even theatrically declared that “adulterated laddus” were sent to Ayodhya — all without a shred of evidence.

When Naidu was in opposition, he repeatedly alleged that 30,000 people had died from spurious liquor and 35 lakh had fallen ill — figures he could never substantiate. Now, in power, he insists no one has died or fallen ill due to the same issue. What changed? The facts — or his position of power?

A Pattern of Deflection

This pattern of deception isn’t new. During Naidu’s earlier tenure, 29 people died in the Godavari Pushkaram stampede, allegedly because his entourage halted public access for a photo-op. CCTV footage from that day mysteriously disappeared. When similar tragedies struck during opposition rallies, Naidu swiftly blamed the police and opposition parties.

The double standards are glaring. When others speak, it’s “propaganda.” When he spreads misinformation, it’s “political communication.”

The Bottom Line

Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh, once champions of online chaos, are now victims of their own creation. Having built a political ecosystem fueled by lies, they now fear the same weapon they once wielded.

If the TDP truly wants to reform social media discourse, it must start with accountability within its own ranks — not with witch hunts against critics. Until then, Naidu’s talk of “social media menace” is nothing more than an admission of guilt — and a confession of fear.