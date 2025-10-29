Comet 3I/ATLAS Nears Earth Today, Oct 29: Should We Be Worried?

Comet 3I ATLAS is on course to make a close pass near Earth this week, creating major excitement among astronomers and space observers. This is not an ordinary comet, it is an interstellar object which means it originated from a completely different star system and is travelling through our region of space. Scientists confirm that the comet poses no threat to Earth.

The comet was discovered on July 1 by the ATLAS survey telescope in Chile after earlier observation records were analysed by multiple research teams. Its hyperbolic trajectory proves that it is not bound by the gravity of the Sun and will eventually continue its journey out of our solar system. Interstellar objects are extremely rare and only two others have ever been identified before.

Currently travelling at tremendous speed the comet is estimated to be moving at about sixty one kilometres per second. Its nucleus is believed to be around five point six kilometres wide and it has already formed a glowing coma which is a cloud of dust and gas surrounding its icy core as sunlight heats its surface.

During its closest approach to Earth the comet will remain around 1 point 8 astronomical units away. Its closest point to the Sun will be about 1 point 4 astronomical units near the orbit of Mars. Even at those distances the flyby presents a rare chance for scientific study and sky watching.

Experts are closely tracking Comet 3I ATLAS to analyse the composition of its dust material and gas release. Because it comes from outside the solar system the comet may hold clues about how objects form in other parts of the galaxy and how material travels across interstellar space.

Sky watchers may try spotting the comet using telescopes in dark skies away from city lights although visibility will depend on brightness changes as it nears the Sun. The passage of an interstellar comet reminds us that our solar system is constantly interacting with the wider universe and that cosmic visitors can arrive without warning from distant star systems.