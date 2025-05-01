Jana Sena Fumes As Pawan Kalyan's Name Missing from Amaravati Invites

Did the TDP give Pawan Kalyan the Deputy Chief Minister designation merely to woo him? A recent issue seems to support that notion.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to relaunch works for the Amaravati capital city on May 2, the TDP-led NDA government issued invitations to Chief Ministers of other States, MPs, MLAs, and VVIPs.

The front and back of the four-page invitation featured the designs and logos of the Amaravati capital, along with the government seal. At the same time, the inside pages included the names of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister in both English and Telugu.

What caught attention, however, was the absence of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s name in the invites. The four-page invitation mentioned only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, leaving Jana Sena activists fuming.

The invitations triggered a war of words between Jana Sena and TDP cadres on social media platforms. JSP activists complained that Pawan Kalyan was not being given the respect he deserved, despite his significant contribution to the NDA’s landslide victory in the 2024 elections.

Acknowledging the botch-up, the government reprinted the invitations. However, officials pointed out that 90% of the invites had already been delivered.