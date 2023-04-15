Amaravati: Ruling YSR Congress Party’s Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu survey is getting a massive response which indicates people of the state are extending their support to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The people of the state have noticed a stark difference between the YS Jagan-led government and the previous TDP regime, the state minister Jogi Ramesh said on Saturday.

He said in a little more than a week, over 63 lakh households have participated in the survey and over 47 lakh missed calls endorsing the YS Jagan’s governance were received till date.

The state ministers Jogi Ramesh, RK Roja, Adimulapu Suresh and Rajya Sabha MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramama addressed a press conference at the YSRCP’s main office in Tadepalli here.

“So far over 63 lakh households have responded positively to the survey and over 47 lakh missed calls have endorsed the YSRCP governance,” Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh told reporters here. He praised the untiring efforts of more than 7 lakh YSRCP workers. Ramesh also termed the people’s support to the YS Jagan govt as historic.

Speaking to the reporters, Municipal Administration Minister Adimulapu Suresh said the YSRCP government is committed to the welfare of the people of the state regardless of their party ideology or affiliation. He said the government has extended benefits to the people who did not vote for the ruling YSR Congress party.

