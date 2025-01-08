I will stand in support of every YSRCP activist who carried party flag: YS Jagan

Tadepalli, Jan 8: In a spirited meeting with the Nellore district cadre, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy issued a clarion call for unity, grassroots strengthening, and an aggressive presence on social media to counter misinformation and amplify the party's achievements.

Highlighting his government's exemplary track record, Jagan declared, “Our administration fulfilled 99% of the promises made in the 2019 manifesto, a feat unmatched by any other government in the country.” He contrasted this with the failures of his predecessor, Chandrababu Naidu, whom he accused of betraying the people with broken promises, debt burdens, and regressive policies. “Chandrababu Naidu's governance left people burdened with Rs.15,000 crores in debt, introduced toll taxes on rural roads, and hiked registration fees on lands and houses,” he said.

Jagan underscored the failures of the current coalition government, emphasizing its inability to deliver on election promises. “Governments are usually given a year to settle, but this coalition has already lost public trust in just seven months. Promises have been thrown to the wind, and every household is discussing this betrayal,” Jagan said, contrasting this with his administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

Jagan recounted his government’s welfare achievements, from expanding Aarogyasri healthcare coverage to ensuring timely disbursement of funds under schemes like Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena.

“Our manifesto was not just a document but a commitment, implemented with a clear execution calendar published alongside the budget. Every month, we delivered financial assistance directly to the people,” he stated.

Jagan called on the cadre to organize district, constituency, and mandal committees by Sankranti, ensuring a robust grassroots structure.

“Every YSRCP leader can proudly visit any home in the state, while TDP leaders cannot even face the people,” he remarked.

Jagan also emphasized the importance of social media in countering the opposition and biased media narratives, declaring, “Our phones are our weapons in this fight. Every cadre member must actively use platforms like Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube to highlight our achievements and expose the failures of the opposition.”

The former Chief Minister reassured party workers of his unwavering support, stating, “We will stand by every worker who faces injustice. Those who have wronged our people and workers will be held accountable under the law. I promise to protect you from the unlawful actions of this government,” He also announced plans to visit districts starting at January’s end or February to connect with grassroots workers and strengthen the party’s presence.

“This is the time to show unwavering commitment to the people and the party. Only those who genuinely serve the people will emerge as true leaders. Together, we will strengthen our party and secure the trust of every household in Andhra Pradesh, ” he said.