Hindu JAC Creates Ruckus Outside TTD Admin Building in Tirupati

Tirupati: A little-known outfit Hindu JAC staged a sit-in outside the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Administrative building on Wednesday to register their protest against the temple board following the killing of a six-year-old devotee by the leopard while she was trekking the Alipiri footpath early August.

The members of the outfit, who are natives of Srikakulam, sought to politicise the issue and alleged the board is not taking adequate measures to provide security and safety to the devotees.

The Hindu JAC members failed to realise that the TTD board swung into action after the tragic death of the young devotee. The trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy held an emergency meeting and chalked out a plan to intensify the surveillance along the Alipiri pedestrian route leading to the hill shrine.

The TTD board is taking steps to install 500 CCTV cameras and drones cameras to keep an eye on the movements of beasts in the area. They have also decided to restrict the entry of parents with children aged below 12 years to take the pedestrian route after 2 pm. Similarly, the entry of two-wheelers is also banned on the ghat roads after 6 pm.

