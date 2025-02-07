Headline: Ex-CM Jagan’s Name Missing: Real-Life Victims Slam Thandel Makers

Real-life victims are criticizing the makers of the film Thandel which was released today, February 7, which has omitted the name of former Andhra Pradesh Ex Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy from the movie's narrative. Thandel is inspired by real-life incidents that occurred in the Srikakulam region in 2018.

It is further said that the film's storyline is based on the real-life story of fishermen who entered the Pakistan border. In this case, the real victims of the controversy are now doubting the authenticity of the film and are questioning the filmmakers for hiding the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy who has helped the victims to return home from the story on purpose.

The omission of Jagan Mohan Reddy's name and other people who helped during the incident from the film's narrative has sparked outrage among the real-life victims, who are demanding that the film's makers clarify their stance on the issue. The controversy surrounding Thandel has raised questions about the film's authenticity and its portrayal of real-life events.

The real-life victims came in front of the media demanding to stop the movie as it didn't have anything about the rescue of Jagan Mohan Reddy and the village Sarpanch during the reign. They plea the movie makers to mention Andhra Pradesh's Ex-CM JJagan Mohan Reddy's name in the movie.

