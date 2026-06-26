Gnaneswari Missing Case: Mystery Continues

The mystery surrounding the death of the pet dog in the high-profile missing case of two-and-a-half-year-old Gnaneswari, popularly known as Janu, from Tuni has finally been resolved. The postmortem report of the dog, which investigators considered a crucial lead in the case, has reportedly confirmed that the animal died due to illness caused by starvation and not because of poisoning or an animal attack.

The disappearance of the toddler on June 6 from CH Agraharam village under Dondavaka Panchayat in Tuni mandal of Kakinada district triggered a massive search operation and drew statewide attention. Police, along with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Forest Department, launched an extensive search soon after the child went missing.

Dog Returned After Three Days

The family's pet dog, which had disappeared along with the child, returned home three days later. However, its unusual behaviour raised suspicion that it might have witnessed or been involved in events linked to the child's disappearance.

Investigators fitted the dog with a GPS tracker in the hope that it could lead them to clues about the missing toddler. But frightened by the heavy police presence near the house, the dog ran away. Authorities later caught it with the help of a dog catcher and kept it in a cage at the family's residence.

The emotional scenes of the child's mother pleading with the dog to help find her daughter deeply moved local residents. Veterinarians treated the animal, and after it showed signs of recovery, it was released again on June 13 with a GPS tracker.

Dog Died Hours After Tracking Mission

The dog reportedly travelled nearly eight kilometres before returning home. Within a few hours, it died unexpectedly. A postmortem was conducted the following day.

Around the same time, CCTV footage from a temple in the village showed the pet dog moving around the area on the day the toddler disappeared. This led investigators to suspect that the dog's death could have been linked to the case. Samples were sent to a forensic laboratory in Visakhapatnam to determine whether the animal had been poisoned or attacked.

Forensic Report Rules Out Foul Play

The forensic report has now ruled out foul play. According to experts, the dog had no external injuries, signs of assault, or any suspicious findings. The report concluded that the animal died due to illness resulting from not consuming food for several days.

Investigators believe the dog may have stopped eating after becoming distressed over the child's disappearance, although this remains only a possibility and has not been officially confirmed.

Child Still Missing

While the report has cleared the mystery surrounding the dog's death and eliminated one line of suspicion, the biggest question in the case remains unanswered — the whereabouts of little Janu.

With no trace of the child even after 20 days, police have called off the large-scale search operation. However, Tuni police said the investigation is continuing, with the kidnapping angle remaining a key focus.