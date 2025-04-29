Fight For People, I'm With You: Jagan Tells YSRCP District Presidents

Tadepalli, April 29: YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged party members to expose the failures of the current coalition government and become the voice of the common people. He also called on the party to strengthen its base at the grassroots level.

Speaking to district presidents at the party office on Tuesday, Jagan said Chandrababu Naidu’s government has failed in every area. He said sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture have been badly neglected, and people from all walks of life are unhappy with the government's policies. Corruption is widespread, and the government is pushing an unfair agenda, he added.

Jagan pointed out that public dissatisfaction has already begun in the first year of the coalition’s rule. Farmers aren’t getting minimum support prices (MSP), students and other groups are being let down, and promises remain unfulfilled.

He told party leaders to take these issues to every village, stand up for the poor, and work closely with constituency leaders to highlight the government’s failures. He stressed the importance of standing with farmers and questioning the government’s actions.

Outlining a plan to rebuild the party from the ground up, Jagan said mandal-level committees should be set up by the end of May. In the following two months, village and municipal division committees should be formed. Between August and October, booth-level panels should be created to carry the party’s message to every corner. He emphasized that district presidents will play a key role and will have full freedom to choose capable candidates.

“You are the Party, and the Party is you,” Jagan told the leaders, urging them to take charge and aim for victory in every seat in their districts.

He added that true leadership shines when in the Opposition—just like a batsman’s real skill is tested when chasing a big score. The public will respect the party more when it holds the government accountable and speaks up for the people.

Once the party is restructured, around 12,000 people will be available in each district for party work, with 1,500 working at the constituency level.

Jagan concluded by saying that people will benefit from welfare schemes only when YSRCP is in power, as the party has always stood by the poor. He urged the public to remember the good work the party has done in the past.