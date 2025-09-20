Farmers Suffering, But TDP Govt Busy Hiking OG Ticket Price: YS Avinash Reddy

Senior YSRCP leader and Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Saturday strongly objected to the TDP government’s decision to hike movie ticket prices for Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film They Call Him OG.

In a recent order, the Chandrababu Naidu government permitted a ₹1,000 ticket price for the benefit show and raised ticket prices for the first 10 days after the film’s release on September 25.

Highlighting the plight of farmers across Andhra Pradesh, Avinash Reddy questioned the government’s priorities. “Price of onions has dropped to as low as ₹6. There is a massive urea shortage. However, the State government is busy hiking ticket price for Pawan Kalyan’s movie,” he remarked, stressing the need for market intervention to stabilize agricultural produce prices.

Pawan Kalyan, who also serves as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, has faced mounting criticism since the government’s move to raise OG ticket prices. He is accused of misusing his political position for personal gain.

Avinash Reddy further attacked the TDP government for privatising medical colleges, demanding an explanation from Chandrababu Naidu for leasing land and infrastructure worth crores at ₹100 per acre. He alleged the government has allowed private players to set arbitrary medical seat prices, contrasting this with former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision to launch 17 new government medical colleges, which he said ensured affordable healthcare and education for the public.

The YSRCP leader warned that the party would intensify its protests if the government does not roll back its decision to privatise medical colleges.