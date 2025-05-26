Engineering Aspirants Anxious as Mahanadu Clashes with AP EAPCET on May 27

Ahead of the Mahanadu program scheduled to be held from May 27 to 29, the TDP has taken over the city of Kadapa in YSR district. All roads leading to the 145-acre layout in Pabbapuram, the venue for the event, on the city's outskirts, are adorned with party flags, banners, posters, and massive cutouts of party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary Nara Lokesh, and other senior leaders.

The TDP appears intent on showcasing its strength in Kadapa — the native district of YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. However, this political display is drawing criticism as it coincides with the final day of the Andhra Pradesh EAPCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for engineering aspirants.

The entrance exam, held in two shifts from May 19, concluded for agriculture and pharmacy streams on May 20. Engineering aspirants have been appearing for the test from May 21, with the final exam scheduled for May 27 — the opening day of Mahanadu.

In YSR district alone, five of the EAPCET centres are in Kadapa — Annamacharya Institute of Technology and Sciences, KLM College of Engineering for Women, Kandula Obul Reddy Memorial College of Engineering, KSRM College of Engineering, and Srinivasa Institute of Technology & Science. Another three centres are located in Proddatur.

Despite the significance of the exam, no clear arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth commute for students on May 27. With over 23,000 TDP delegates arriving for Mahanadu, and a massive public gathering expected to draw more than five lakh people on the final day (May 29), the lack of traffic control measures has sparked concern among students and parents.

The situation has brought back memories of the recent incident in Visakhapatnam, where 25 students missed their JEE (Main) 2025 exam due to a traffic jam caused by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s convoy.

While the exact number of candidates appearing in Kadapa on May 27 remains unclear, nearly 3 lakh students are expected to take the EAPCET across the state. With tension simmering among students, many are hoping the final day of the exam passes as smoothly as the previous ones.