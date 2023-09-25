Day 3 Session: Four Bills Passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati: The third day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's monsoon session began on Monday with the passage of key bills in the House.

The Assembly Speaker Tammineni Seetaram began the session with a Question hour. During the Question hour, the ruling YSRCP legislators Puppala Srinivasarao, Kasu Mahesh Reddy and TJR Sudhakar Babu raised questions related to farmers' issues. Replying to their queries, Minister of Agriculture & Cooperation, Marketing and Food Processing Kakani Govardhan Reddy said the state government is fulfilling all the needs of farmers.

The House passed four bills by a voice vote after the Question hour ended. The Assembly unanimously passed the AP Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2023, AP Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, AP Public Service Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Andhra Pradesh Bhoodan and Gramdan (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

