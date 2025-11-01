YS Jagan Calls Chandrababu’s Cyclone Montha Response as Insensitive and Incompetent

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP Supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government over its mishandling of Cyclone Montha relief operations, calling it a classic example of “Insensitive and Incompetent Governance.”

In a pointed remark, Jagan said, “Babu garu’s words on cyclone management are like those of a feudal landlord — empty, arrogant, and detached from the ground reality.” His comments came after widespread reports exposed how the state administration’s sluggish response left thousands of farmers and families devastated across coastal Andhra.

Farmers Left to Fend for Themselves

While the government was busy managing optics, the farmers were battling nature’s fury alone. Despite tall claims, there was no effective relief mechanism in place to assist the cyclone-hit districts. Farmers who lost crops and livelihoods were forced to rely on each other for survival, as official aid barely trickled in.

The very purpose of disaster preparedness—protecting lives and livelihoods—was reduced to bureaucratic paperwork. No timely field inspections, no quick compensation, and no credible plan for agricultural recovery.

Where Was the Administration?

Jagan questioned how a state government boasting of “good governance” could allow such large-scale suffering. “When the government fails to stand with its farmers in crisis, what purpose does all this talk of efficiency serve?” he asked.

Reports from the ground reveal a grim picture:

Cyclone Montha caused massive damage to farmlands, homes, and infrastructure.

Compensation and crop-loss assessments were delayed, leaving families in distress.

Village-level machinery remained inactive, exposing the lack of disaster coordination.

Data Tells the Story of Neglect

Across the state, over 84.8 lakh farmers were affected by the cyclone’s impact, and more than 54.5 lakh acres of farmland suffered damage. Yet, not even a fraction of the promised assistance has reached them. Each affected farmer incurred an average loss of ₹7,800 per acre, but the government’s response has been nothing short of apathy.

Jagan slammed the Naidu administration for its misplaced priorities: “Instead of addressing farmers’ woes, they’re busy defending their image in the media. Leadership isn’t about press conferences—it’s about being present when people need you most.”

Insensitive Governance at Its Worst

From the lack of early warnings to the absence of coordinated rehabilitation efforts, every aspect of the government’s response reflects indifference. Even after weeks of suffering, the state continues to ignore the plight of the poor and the farmers — the very backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s economy.

YS Jagan’s tweet:

“Babu garu’s statements on cyclone management are like the words of a feudal lord — hollow and arrogant. This is not governance; it is Insensitive and Incompetent Governance!”