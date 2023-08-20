CM YS Jagan Expresses Grief Over Paderu Bus Accident

Amaravati: Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his grief over the tragic bus accident which took place near Paderu on Sunday.

The chief minister directed the administrative officials of Alluri Sitaramaraju, Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam districts and also ordered the district police to provide all possible help and better treatment to the injured persons. He also asked the officials to launch an investigation into the incident.

Two persons were killed and about 30 others injured when a RTC bus fell into a 100-feet valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district today. The bus carrying 45 passengers met with an accident near Paderu Ghat Road Viewpoint. The bus was heading to Chodavaram from Paderu.

On receiving information, the officials rushed to the accident site and shifted the injured passengers including children to the hospital in Narsipatnam and also to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

