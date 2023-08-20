TN Governor should change his name to 'RSS Ravi', quips Udayanidhi Stalin

Chennai, Aug 20 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK youth wing state Secretary Udaynidhi Stalin on Sunday lashed out against Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, saying that he should change his name to "RSS Ravi".

In his address at the valedictory function of the one-day hunger strike organised by the DMK youth wing and doctors wing for the abolition of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the MBBS course, Udaynidhi Stalin, the son of Chief Minister M.k. Stalin, said that if the theory of Ravi is announced in Tamil Nadu, people will beat him with slippers.

He also said that the Governor has no role other than that of a postman to convey the message of the state government to the Central government and vice versa.

He also challenged the Governor to resign from the post and to contest elections in Tamil Nadu, adding that an ordinary DMK worker would fight against him and win the poll.

Udayanidhi Stalin demanded that the Centre should abolish NEET which was leading to the suicide deaths of students.

The DMK youth wing has conducted a one-day hunger strike in protest to the Union government not abolishing NEET. The hunger strike was held in all district headquarters of the state except in Madurai where the hunger strike is slated for Wednesday.

