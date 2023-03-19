CM YS Jagan Dares Opposition to Contest Independently

Tiruvuru (NTR dist), March 19: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dared Opposition to contest all 175 assembly seats independently and take on YSRCP face to face in the next elections.

Speaking at a public meeting here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that his strength and courage are the people and he needs no tie-ups.

"You are my confidence and you will only take me forward hand holding me. I will not run after alliances as I don't believe them.

I will depend on the people and God. Ultimately, the good only will win." he said.