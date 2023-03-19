CM YS Jagan Dares Opposition to Contest Independently
Tiruvuru (NTR dist), March 19: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dared Opposition to contest all 175 assembly seats independently and take on YSRCP face to face in the next elections.
Speaking at a public meeting here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that his strength and courage are the people and he needs no tie-ups.
"You are my confidence and you will only take me forward hand holding me. I will not run after alliances as I don't believe them.
I will depend on the people and God. Ultimately, the good only will win." he said.
దుష్టచతుష్టయం ఎన్ని కుతంత్రాలు పన్నుతున్నా…
ఎల్లో మీడియా ఎన్ని తప్పుడు రాతలు రాస్తున్నా…
నా ధైర్యం మీరే….
నా నమ్మకం మీరే…
నన్ను నడిపించేది మీరే….
నా ప్రయాణంలో నిరంతరం నేను ఎవరి మీదైనా ఆధారపడే పరిస్ధితి ఉంటే అది ఆ దేవుడి మీదా, మీ మీద మాత్రమే అని చెప్పడానికి గర్వపడుతున్నా. pic.twitter.com/DCkwTvaSPG
— YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) March 19, 2023