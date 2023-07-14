CM YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO On Chandrayaan - 3 Launch Success

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the Mission to Moon.

He wished the lunar expedition a smooth and successful landing propelling country’s space prowess in to orbit of glory winning a place of pride on the global map.

My best wishes to the entire team at @isro on the scheduled launch of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota in our very own #AndhraPradesh today. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) July 14, 2023

