Kurnool Congress Leaders Join YSRCP

Amaravati: Former Kurnool District Congress Committee president Ahmad Ali Khan and other Congress leaders P. Venugopala Reddy, Takia Saheb and Vinay Kumar joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) Amzath Basha, Kurnool MP Sanjeev Kumar, Kurnool MLA Abdul Hafeez Khan, MLC P. Ramasubba Reddy and Kadapa Zilla Parishad Chairman A. Amarnath Reddy were also present.

