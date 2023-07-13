Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions Founder BS Rao Passes Away at 75

Hyderabad: Boppana Satya Narayana Rao, popularly known as BS Rao, the Chairman of reputed Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday. He was 75.

BS Rao was rushed to a hospital in Jubilee Hills area after he complained of uneasiness in the morning. However, the doctors could not save him and he died while undergoing treatment. He was suffering from age-related complications for quite some time. The family said his mortal remains will be shifted to Vijayawada and his last rites will be held at Tadigadapa tomorrow.

Man with a mission

After completing the MBBS course, BS Rao went to England to pursue MRSH (Member of the Royal Society of Health) degree. He practised medicine in the UK before moving to Iran for a brief stint. After serving in various foreign countries, Dr BS Rao and his wife Dr Jhansi returned to India in 1986 to set up an educational institution.

Education system revamped

The same year, the doctor couple started the first Sri Chaitanya Girls’ Junior College at Poranki in Vijayawada. This was just the beginning as Sri Chaitanya soon grew into a major group of educational institutions in the united Andhra Pradesh. The founders changed the landscape of intermediate education and Eamcet coaching in the state. Soon, the Sri Chaitanya educational group started its branches in other states and cities like in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Chandigarh, Gangavati, Ranchi, Bokaro and Indore.

Currently, the Sri Chaitanya educational group boasts of 321 junior colleges and 322 techno schools in the Telugu states while it is managing 107 CBSE-affiliated schools in other states.

Once a beacon of light, now a guiding star. Let us honour Dr B S Rao's memory by carrying forward his vision and upholding the values he instilled in us.#founder #srichaitanya #legend #nationbuilder #visionaryleader #accademics #education pic.twitter.com/LanaVy0ycj — Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions (@Sri_Chaitanya_) July 13, 2023

