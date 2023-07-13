Aasif Sheikh to transform into ‘naughty girl’ in ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the popular show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!’, will transform into a charming and mischievous girl.

Talking about the ‘Naughty Girl’ track, Aasif Sheikh shared that upon hearing from Pandit Ramphal, Ammaji (Soma Rathod) becomes aware of the danger threatening Angoori's (Shubhangi Atre) life. To protect her, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gour) must engage in flirtatious behaviour with other women to make Angoori jealous.

Simultaneously, Vibhuti, Tillu (Salim Zaidi), Teeka (Vaibhav Mathur), and Saxena (Saanand Verma) come to know of the "Naughty Girl Gang" – a group of girls who entertain affluent businessmen for monetary gain. In a bid to acquire quick funds, they decide to disguise themselves as members of the "Naughty Girl Gang" and enlist the services of David Chacha (Annup Upadhyay) as their manager. Tiwari then asks David Chacha to arrange for this gang to visit his house to make Angoori envious and safeguard her life. However, their actions result in all of them romancing Tiwari, much to Angoori's dismay.

Elaborating on portraying varied, entertaining characters on screen, Aasif said, “Our goal has always been to bring laughter to our audience through humorous storylines and characters that tickle their funny bones. The audience has shown immense love and appreciation for every female role I portrayed in the show. I have portrayed women of all ages onscreen and genuinely enjoy playing female characters. It is not just challenging but also highly entertaining. It is always fun for viewers to witness a man transforming into a woman, and I must say, I think I look great as a woman”.

The actor shared that he has a collection of clothes in all shapes and sizes, specifically for his female portrayals, stored in his makeup room. Portraying a Naughty Girl was incredibly enjoyable but, “assuming a female role as a male artist is not an easy task”, Aasif said.

The actor had to adjust his voice, perfect the makeup, costumes, expressions, and mannerisms to suit the character.

He said, “It is an underrated and time-consuming process, involving hours of rehearsals for the outfits, makeup, and dialogue. Everything must be impeccable to capture the charm and oomph factor! I thoroughly enjoyed the entire process and have become quite comfortable with it. The transformation amazed all of us, and we had a fantastic time shooting together. Shubhangi (Angoori Bhabi) and Vidisha (Anita Bhabi) were blown away when they first saw us and couldn't stop laughing”.

“I am sure our viewers will be equally surprised, and I am excited to see their reactions to the mischievousness of the naughty girls. To bring something new and refreshing to the audience, we continuously research, brainstorm, and create amusing and entertaining characters to keep the viewers hooked. Each character is loved and enjoyed by the audience, which motivates me to explore further and strive to surpass my previous performances every time”, he added.

‘Naughty Girls’ track will air this week on ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’. The show airs every Monday to Friday on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.