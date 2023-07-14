Heavy rain expected in Sea of Japan through Sunday

Tokyo, July 14 (IANS) Japan's weather agency said a seasonal rain front will bring more rain to the country's central region on Friday and may cause downpours in the Sea of Japan through Sunday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said atmospheric conditions in the Hokuriku region and Niigata Prefecture have become extremely unstable due to warm, damp air flowing into the front, with downpours expected in the areas through late Friday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The front is expected to become stationary over the northern part of the Tohoku region on Saturday, said the JMA, forecasting that warning-level heavy rain may fall on the Sea of Japan side of Tohoku from Saturday through Sunday.

In the 24 hours through noon on Saturday, up to 120 mm of rain is expected in the Tohoku region, 100 mm in Niigata prefecture, and 50 mm in the Hokuriku region, according to the weather agency.

In the 24 hours through noon on Sunday, 100 to 150 mm of rain is expected in the Tohoku region, 50 to 100 mm in Niigata prefecture, and up to 50 mm in the Hokuriku region.

