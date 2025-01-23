Chandrababu used Davos trip for self-promotion

Visakhapatnam, Jan 23: YSRCP has slammed Chief Minister N Chandarbabu Naidu for converting the World Economic Forum, Davos into a platform to promote his personal image and degrading the brand image of the State by singing the politic rhetoric blaming the previous government.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, he said he has used the global platform to promote his personal image and giving a hype to his son Lokesh but returning empty handed while the neighbouring states have come with tangible returns.

Chandrababu Naidu has used the platform during his four day tour to pursue political and personal mileage instead of showcasing the state resources and attracting investments. He has misused the opportunity by levelling false allegations and trying to show the state in poor light though the per capita income and industrial development was far better during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy term.

When we went to Davos, we returned with concrete proposals and MoUs while the coalition government has driven away Jindal group which came with the proposal to invest Rs 3.5 lakh crore due to political vendetta. Even at Davos, the same political rhetoric was played that the State economy was ruined by the pervious government though the ranking of State has improved on the national scale during YS Jagan Mohan Reddy term.

Chandrbabu Naidu, who is a publicity monger, has allocated Rs 3.5 crore to national media to promote and give a boost to the State image and its welfare activities, though not a single welfare measure was taken up.

The four ports that have come up in the State were developed during the previous government for which the coalition is taking credit. We have also started developing fishing harbours and the three industrial corridors were the result of our effort, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu has revered all the reforms YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced and Rs 3,900 crore is due towards fees reimbursement, only for political reasons, he said adding that the Davos trip of Chandrababu has been only for self-promotion and not to get concrete result, despite meeting industrials for publicity sake.