Chandrababu Naidu Framed Avinash Reddy in Viveka Murder Case: TDP’s Political Vendetta

YSRCP leader and former MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has accused TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu of orchestrating a conspiracy to falsely implicate MP Avinash Reddy in the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. He alleged that Naidu used Sunitha Reddy as a pawn, collaborating with confessed killers Dastagiri and Sunil Yadav to tarnish the reputation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Asserting Avinash’s innocence, Sivaprasad Reddy declared that he would resign from politics if a court ruled otherwise, placing YSRCP’s credibility on the line.

He further claimed that Dastagiri and Sunil, who admitted to Viveka’s brutal murder, are enjoying financial and legal protection under Naidu’s influence. Questioning their sudden affluence, he asked how individuals who once struggled to earn ₹500 now possess crores. He also raised concerns over the expensive legal defense provided by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, questioning whether Sunitha Reddy or Naidu was funding it. Accusing Sunitha of siding with her father’s killers under Naidu’s manipulation, he condemned it as a betrayal of justice.

Sivaprasad Reddy criticized the sustained efforts of TDP and "yellow media" outlets like Eenadu, Andhra Jyothi, ABN, and Mahanews in spreading false narratives to malign Jagan and harass Avinash. He pointed out their selective silence on key aspects of the case, such as Viveka’s second marriage and financial dealings in Bengaluru, which were part of the CBI probe. He also highlighted the alleged coercion of Viveka’s PA, Krishna Reddy, by CBI officer Ramsingh, questioning the lack of further investigation. Additionally, he condemned the police for allegedly assaulting YSRCP worker Pawan Kumar Reddy after he raised concerns over a movie clip related to the case.

Lashing out at TDP’s “diversion politics,” Sivaprasad Reddy accused Naidu of using media and law enforcement to shift focus from pressing issues like women’s safety, farmers’ struggles, and unpaid Aarogyasri dues. He claimed that Naidu’s deep-seated fear of Jagan’s leadership was driving this political vendetta. Drawing historical parallels, he pointed to TDP’s past actions, including the ouster of NTR and the assassination of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, as proof of the party’s hypocrisy on democracy.