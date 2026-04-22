Chandrababu is Anti-Farmer: YSRCP

YSRCP has slammed the coalition government for its anti-farmer policies and for failing to provide MSP to any crop.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Party MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the coalition government has failed to pay MSP for any crop, from chillies to onions, turmeric, and maize, among others.

The procurement procedure too is unfavorable to farmers, and the coalition is continuing its anti-farmer policies.

It was YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who provided all help to farmers, gave MSP for all crops, and monitored price fluctuations, besides implementing e-cropping. Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy started the initiative of farmers’ welfare, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has continued it with vigour and has served through reforms.

While farmers are in distress, the coalition leaders are touring foreign countries, which shows their priorities.

Chandrababu has raised huge loans but has no money to give to farmers who are facing hardships, as paddy, maize, mango, onion, cotton, and other crops are not getting MSP.

The coalition government has not conducted a single review meeting on agriculture, and people have doubts about whether the agriculture ministry is functioning.