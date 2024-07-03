Call it yellow paper, not white paper, says Adimulapu Suresh

Tadepalli: Former minister and YSRCP leader Adimulapu Suresh dismissed TDP government’s white paper on capital Amaravati as yellow paper. Chief minister Chandrababu Naidu had visited various stalled projects in the capital region before releasing the white paper. Earlier, the current dispensation had released a white paper on the Polavaram project.

Addressing the media persons here on Wednesday, Suresh criticised the TDP regime’s moves to release white papers on projects and said these reports are politically motivated and lack evidence.

“During the five year rule of YSRCP, the YS Jagan government undertook various constructive activities in the Amaravati Capital Region. Several roads and buildings were constructed and other construction activities are in a progressive stage,” Adimulapu Suresh told reporters.

YSRCP leader said the chief minister talked about implementing sustainable models to generate wealth and developing the capital but the question is who should this wealth be given? He said during YS Jagan’s regime, scores of poor people were given house sites in the capital region and demanded Naidu to answer to the people of the state why his government failed to give lands to the landless poor in Amaravati city.

