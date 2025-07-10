Buggana’s Sharp Satire on Chandrababu’s Plan to Tackle Mosquitoes with AI

In a jab at the ruling TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh, senior YSRCP leader and former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath questioned why the government was irritated by the criticism it was receiving from political opponents and social media.

"You are so powerful that you can control the Hudhud cyclone, stop droughts, and even curb mosquito infestations with artificial intelligence. Why are you getting frustrated over an email critical of the government?" he quipped.

Speaking to the media at the Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday, the former Finance Minister questioned the government over rising debt levels and the stalled development of the Amaravati capital city.

He accused the Chandrababu Naidu-led government of slinging mud at the YSRCP to cover up its own incompetence. Pointing out that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is stable largely due to the TDP's support, he asked why Amaravati’s development was still delayed despite such political strength.

Listing the loans taken by the TDP government over the past year, Buggana demanded to know where the money was going. "It’s considered a sin when we (YSRCP) take loans, but when you (the TDP-led NDA government) accumulate debt, no one should question you. Where is the justice in that?" he remarked.

Emphasizing that the previous YSRCP government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched several welfare schemes — including Amma Vodi, Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and Rythu Bharosa — Buggana pointed out that the current TDP government has rolled back all of them, and so far, has only increased pensions.