NEST 2025 Results Today: Check Direct Link, Merit List, and Admission Criteria

The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2025 will be officially released today, July 10, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their scores on the official website — nestexam.in.

The NEST 2025 exam was conducted on June 22, and the answer key objection window was open from June 25 to 26.

How to Check NEST 2025 Results?

Follow these simple steps to view your result:

Visit the official website: nestexam.in.

Click on the result link available on the homepage.

Enter your login credentials (User ID and Password).

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

NEST 2025 Eligibility Criteria for Admission

To secure admission into NISER Bhubaneswar or UM-DAE CEBS Mumbai, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have passed Class 12 or equivalent in 2023 or 2024. Those appearing in 2025 are also eligible for admission.

Minimum Marks Required: A minimum of 60% aggregate in Class 12 from a recognized board (for SC/ST/Divyangjan candidates, the minimum is 55%).

Merit List: Candidates must secure a position in the NEST 2025 merit list.

Age Limit: There is no upper age limit for appearing in the exam or securing admission, provided all other eligibility conditions are fulfilled.

Purpose of NEST Exam

The NEST entrance test is conducted for admission to two premier institutes:

National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar

Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), University of Mumbai

These institutions offer Integrated M.Sc. programs in Basic Sciences, with a focus on nurturing future scientists and researchers.

For the latest updates, visit nestexam.in.