Botsa Accuses Coalition Government of Political Vendetta Against YSRCP

Amaravati, March 17: Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Botsa Satyanarayana, strongly criticized the coalition government for what he termed a deliberate attempt to malign the previous YSRCP administration.

Addressing the media outside the Assembly alongside Party MLCs, Botsa accused the ruling coalition of orchestrating a conspiracy by selectively discussing alleged scams from the YSRCP’s tenure while ignoring corruption from earlier years. He condemned the government’s approach of branding unverified claims as scandals without proper investigation, stating that the objective was to damage YSRCP’s reputation rather than pursue genuine accountability.

Botsa expressed outrage over the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition’s insistence on limiting discussions to the 2019-24 period, which coincides with YSRCP’s rule, while deliberately excluding the broader timeline of 2014-24. He pointed out that YSRCP had proposed a comprehensive debate on all scams since the state’s bifurcation in 2014, but the coalition government rejected this, focusing solely on YSRCP’s five-year tenure.

He further argued that despite ten months in power, the government has yet to provide concrete evidence or complete investigations to support its allegations against YSRCP. In contrast, multiple scandals from TDP’s 2014-19 rule were well-documented, investigated, and even had cases registered—yet the current administration refuses to bring these to the table.

Accusing the coalition government of double standards, Botcha alleged that manipulating narratives and ignoring proven corruption cases is a well-practiced strategy of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. He reiterated YSRCP’s willingness to debate all corruption allegations transparently but denounced the government's selective and politically motivated agenda.

As a mark of protest against this one-sided approach, YSRCP staged a walkout from the Legislative Council.