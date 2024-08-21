Blatant Lies About YS Jagan's Egg Puffs Bills: YSRCP Debunks TDP's Malicious Campaign

Responding strongly to the ongoing rumours surrounding the snacks and egg puffs bill during YS Jagan's tenure as AP CM, YSRCP condemned the misinformation, and malicious campaign spearheaded by the ruling TDP. A section of pro-TDP media is spreading rumours about the egg puff bills from the previous government. YSRCP took to X to strongly retaliate against the rumours. Calling it as baseless rumours, YSRCP asked journalists reporting it to verify. "It is truly disappointing to see a journalist fall for such baseless rumours without verifying facts or citing credible sources. How can one tweet such blatant misinformation without any confirmation or evidence?" wrote YSRCP on micro-blogging site X.

— YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) August 21, 2024