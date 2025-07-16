Is This Bihar or Andhra Pradesh?: YS Jagan Slams Law & Order Collapse Under Chandrababu

YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, accusing it of plunging the State into lawlessness and political vendetta.

“Are we living in Bihar or Andhra Pradesh?” Jagan questioned, addressing a press conference in Tadepalli on Wednesday. Alleging a total collapse of the law and order machinery, he said even basic democratic rights were being trampled upon under the new regime.

He alleged that his own security was deliberately downgraded during his public visits and accused the police of siding with the ruling party. "Instead of protecting citizens, police are watching silently while atrocities are being committed," he said.

Citing specific instances, Jagan said, former MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy was barred from entering his own home in Tadipatri, senior leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy’s residence was ransacked in the presence of police, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Harika, a BC leader and YSRCP member, was attacked and humiliated by TDP workers as police stood by.

Calling Harika "my sister," Jagan condemned the silence of authorities and questioned the very state of democracy in Andhra Pradesh. He accused Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu of weaponizing the police to file false cases against opposition leaders and workers.

Mockery Over Film Poster Cases

Jagan ridiculed the booking of cases against youngsters who displayed posters with film dialogues during his tour, calling the move “absurd.” Referring to a poster featuring a dialogue from Allu Arjun’s 'Pushpa 2', Jagan said:

“If quoting film dialogues is a crime, shut down the movie industry. Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna’s films have far more provocative lines.”

He added that popular culture should not be criminalized and urged the government to “approach the censor board, not the police,” if it had issues with film content.

“Police Under Pressure, Officers Harassed”

Jagan alleged that IPS officers were being coerced to follow political instructions. “Siddharth Kaushal was forced into voluntary retirement. DG-level officers are being harassed. Senior police officers are being suspended on false charges,” he claimed.

He said that under YSRCP rule, the police were more people-friendly and functioned independently — a contrast to the current situation.

“Democracy Gasping, Dissent Criminalized”

Accusing the TDP of turning the State into a dictatorship, Jagan said, “Even the main opposition party is not allowed to question the government. Dissent has become a punishable offence.”

He also questioned the State’s financial management, pointing out that the NDA alliance had borrowed ₹1.75 lakh crore in just 14 months, surpassing the borrowing of the previous YSRCP government which had faced the Covid-19 crisis.

“They accused us of turning Andhra Pradesh into Sri Lanka. What are they doing now—with rising debt and no welfare or development in sight?” he asked.

Asserting that the YSRCP would not be cowed down, Jagan concluded: “We will continue to fight this anarchic rule. The people will give their verdict—payback time will come.”