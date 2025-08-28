BR Naidu Has No Moral Right to Continue as TTD Chairman: Bhumana Fires Salvo

The YSRCP has launched a blistering attack on TTD Chairman BR Naidu, demanding an explanation over the controversial transfer of prime Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam lands to the Tourism Department.

Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy minced no words, accusing Naidu of dodging accountability and resorting instead to “toxic remarks” in response to legitimate questions.

“BR Naidu has no moral right to continue as Chairman. The sanctity and reputation of TTD are at stake under his leadership,” Bhumana said, asserting that the post is being misused for political ends.

Unfazed by Naidu’s alleged threats, Bhumana declared he was ready for a CBI probe against himself, but alleged that Naidu was neck-deep in irregularities, particularly in the Jubilee Hills Society.

“He got the TTD Chairman’s post as a quid pro quo deal and has reduced it to a political tool,” Bhumana charged, vowing to continue the fight until accountability is ensured.