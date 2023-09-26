BC Ministers Express Gratitude to CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: BC Ministers and people’s representatives called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his chambers in the Assembly here on Tuesday and expressed gratitude for taking up the caste census issue in the House.

Health Minister V. Rajani, Housing Minister J. Ramesh, BC Welfare Minister Ch.S.Venugopal Krishna, Women and Child Welfare Minister KV Ushasri Charan, Government whip K. Dharmasri, MLAs M.Sankaranarayana and P.Satish were among those who met the Chief Minister.

