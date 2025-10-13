Balayya Fans Demand Minister Post, Allege Neglect by Chandrababu and Lokesh: TDP Internal Politics

Despite winning three consecutive terms as MLA from Hindupur and standing by the Telugu Desam Party through thick and thin, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to face blatant neglect from Brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu and son-in-law Nara Lokesh.

In what many see as the height of hypocrisy, Balayya — one of TDP’s biggest crowd-pullers and a proven loyalist — has never been given a cabinet berth.

The contrast couldn’t be starker. While Pawan Kalyan, a relatively new entrant in politics and a first-time MLA, has been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Minister, Balayya remains on the sidelines — watching newcomers walk into positions of power while his decades of loyalty are conveniently ignored.

The resentment is now spilling into the open. During Balakrishna’s recent visit to Hindupur, his fans and supporters staged a dramatic protest, waving placards and raising slogans demanding a ministerial post for their leader. The message was unmistakable — enough is enough.

TDP insiders say one cabinet berth still lies vacant — a post Naidu had initially promised to MLC Nagababu, Pawan Kalyan’s brother. That promise, however, remains unfulfilled, fueling more speculation that Naidu’s cabinet decisions are being driven not by performance or loyalty, but by political expediency and dynastic comfort.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh — who inherited political clout rather than earning it — easily secured a cabinet position without the long years of electoral struggle that seasoned leaders like Balakrishna endured. The pattern is now too obvious to ignore: those outside the Nara family circle are systematically kept away from real power.

Across social media and among the party cadre, a new phrase is trending — “TDP has become the Nara Party.” Many among the Nandamuri and Balayya fans now feel alienated, openly expressing disappointment that the legacy of NTR — the party’s founder — is being sidelined for the political comfort of Chandrababu and Lokesh.

The Hindupur protests are just the beginning. The frustration among Balayya’s supporters reflects a deeper erosion of trust in Chandrababu’s leadership. For many TDP loyalists, this is no longer about one cabinet seat — it’s about respect, recognition, and the betrayal of NTR’s legacy.

Unless Naidu acts decisively and stops treating the party like a family enterprise, the discontent among Nandamuri loyalists could explode into a full-blown rebellion — one that might shake the very foundations of TDP and its fragile alliance with Jana Sena.