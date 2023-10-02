Apex Court to Hear Naidu’s Plea to Quash FIR Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Tuesday, October 3, the plea filed by Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu against his arrest by the CID in Skill Development Corporation scam.

The Opposition leader moved the top court by filing a Special Leave Petition after the Andhra Pradesh High Court on September 22 dismissed his petition to quash the FIR registered against him and to set aside his judicial remand.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi will take up the plea for hearing after Justice SV Bhatti recused himself from hearing the matter.

On September 27, the Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief, went to the courtroom of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and requested him to treat the plea as an urgent matter. However, the CJI refused to grant any interim relief but listed the matter for hearing on the first Tuesday of October.

Luthra also submitted before the CJI that the CID should be restrained from seeking police custody of the TDP chief after expiry of 15 days from arrest. However, the CJI clarified that the apex court will not pass any orders restraining the trial court from deciding the application seeking police custody or stay any other pending proceedings before the trial court. Notably, the judicial custody of Naidu is set to expire on October 5.

Also Read: Noted Cricket Coach Mirza Rahmatullah Baig Passes Away