AP: Polling Night & Final Voting Difference is 17.2 Lakh Votes

Election Commission would release the voter turnout data in various stages in each phase and the same can be accessed from it’s real-time app. The poll body usually puts out the latest data on polling day in each phase after 10.30 pm. The analysis of voter turnout data released by EC on the polling night and the latest updated numbers show that the difference could be nearly 1.07 core votes over the first four phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

While there was a considerable delay for the release of ‘final’ figures of 11 days for first phase, four days for phase 2, 3 and 4. The final figures were found to be very slightly different from the figures shared late evening on the day after the polling. However, the variation was considerably high from the data put out on the polling night in many states. Questions were being raised due to lack of absolute numbers.

As the turnout data is correct to two decimal places, it is possible to get an approximation of the votes cast working back (refer to the tweeted graphic).

టైమ్స్ ఆఫ్ ఇండియా సంచలన కథనం ఎన్నికల కమిషన్ విడుదల చేసిన లెక్కల ప్రకారం పోలింగ్ రోజు నమోదైన మొత్తం ఓట్ల సంఖ్య 3కోట్ల 16లక్షల 20వేలు కానీ.. 3 రోజుల తర్వాత 3కోట్ల 33 లక్షల 40 వేల ఓట్లు పోలైనట్టు చెప్పారు. అంటే దాదాపుగా 17లక్షల 20వేల ఓట్లు పెరిగాయి అంతే కాకుండా కౌంటింగ్ రోజున చాలా… pic.twitter.com/vXgL77v4kE — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) June 6, 2024

This kind of calculation indicates that the implied difference in number of votes for the two turnout figures was about 18.6 lakh for phase 1, 32.2 lakh for phase 2, 22.1 lakh for phase 3 and 33.9 lakh for phase 4 which totals up to 1.07 crore.

The analysis of the turnout data shows that the variation was on the higher side in Andhra Pradesh as we noticed a 4.2 percentage points in turnout and 17.2 lakh in derived vote numbers. This translates to an average difference of 69,000 turnout per constituency.

(With inputs from Times of India)

Also Read: TDP Attacks YSRCP Leaders; YS Jagan Appeals to Governor to Stop Violence