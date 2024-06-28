AP Government continue to harass YSRCP ex-MLA Pinnelli

It has become a trend for the AP Government, with the help of the police department, to harass YSRCP leaders and party workers. Once again, the AP Police have registered a false case against YSRCP ex-MLA and senior leader Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. They registered the case following a complaint raised by Palnadu TDP leader Shiva, who alleged that Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy tried to intimidate him using cuss words and attacked him.

Contrary to this allegation, it was actually TDP leader Shiva who tried to attack, intimidate, and hurt Pinnelli during his arrest in front of the police. Again, Shiva and TDP party workers created a ruckus within the court premises when the police brought Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy before the judge. They started intimidating and abusing YSRCP supporters and party workers who had gathered there in support of Pinnelli. TDP workers set off fireworks, celebrated, and Shiva ran in front of Pinnelli, abusing and intimidating him in an attempt to provoke an attack.

Despite being witnesses to all the ensuing chaos, the AP Police accepted a complaint from Shiva and registered another false case against Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Observing all this, political analysts and common people are wondering if AP will completely transform into another Bihar or West Bengal, prioritizing revenge politics while the previous government focused on welfare and development.