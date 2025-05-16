AP EAPCET 2025 Dates Out: Over 3.5 Lakh Students Set to Appear

The Andhra Pradesh EAPCET for admissions into Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses is scheduled to begin on May 19.

A total of 3,62,392 candidates have applied for the entrance exam, which will be conducted at 145 centres across the State. Two exam centres have also been set up in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University – Kakinada (JNTU-K) released a notification on March 12, 2025, inviting applications for AP EAPCET.

The application forms were made available on March 15, and the last date to submit applications without a late fee was April 24.

Candidates who wish to appear for the test have a final chance to submit their applications today (May 16) with a late fee of ₹10,000.

Admit cards for the exam became available for download on May 12. Candidates can find more information on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

The exams for Agriculture and Pharmacy courses will be held on May 19 and 20, while exams for Engineering courses will be conducted from May 21 to 27.

The AP EAPCET results are scheduled to be announced in June, with the exact date to be confirmed after the exams.