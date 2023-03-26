AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Sunday morning. " My best wishes and congratulations to the team at ISRO on the successful launch of the LVM3 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, #AndhraPradesh. This day will always be remembered as an important milestone in Indian space history," he tweeted in his message shared on his micro-blogging site.

ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 carrying 36 satellites belonging to UK-based OneWeb Group lifted off from this space port on Sunday. The second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO is part of the agreement signed with Network Access Associates Ltd, United Kingdom (OneWeb Group Company) for the launch of 72 satellites into Low-Earth orbits(LEO). The first set of 36 satellites of OneWeb Group company was launched on October 23, 2022, by ISRO. At the end of the 24.5-hour countdown, the 43.5 metre tall rocket blasted off at 9 am from the second launch pad here, about 135 km from Chennai.

LVM3-M3🚀/OneWeb 🛰 India-2 mission

is accomplished! All 36 OneWeb Gen-1 satellites injected into the intended orbits In its 6th consecutive successful flight, LVM3 carried 5805 kg of payload to Low Earth Orbit@OneWeb @NSIL_India — ISRO (@isro) March 26, 2023

