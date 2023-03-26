Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth had 'zero romance' towards end of 12-year marriage

Los Angeles, March 26 (IANS) Actress Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth reportedly had 'zero romance' towards the end of their 12-year marriage.

The actress, 47, recently announced she and Jim, 52, made the decision to split up in an emotional statement shared with her 29.2 million Instagram followers, reports mirror.co.uk.

The former couple got married on March 26, 2011, in a beautiful ceremony in Ojai, California.

And now, a source has claimed that the duo lost any romantic feelings for each other after the years.

"There's no big scandal or drama, just two people who essentially became co-parents and don't really have any romantic feelings for each other anymore," the insider claimed.

The source continued to Page Six that Witherspoon "once liked the fact that (Jim) was just a solid, dependable and stable guy."

The actress and Jim were first seen together in February 2010 and it is thought they met each other at work.

At the time, Jim worked as a talent agent and co-head of motion picture talent at Creative Artists Agency, where Reese was a client.

In an emotional statement on Friday, Reese shared with fans: "We have some personal news to share... It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.

"We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

According to reports, no records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The couple shares a son named Tennessee James, 10.

Reese also has two children, Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe.

The Legally Blonde star wedded Ryan in 1999 and divorced in 2008, having met during a bash that was being held for her 21st birthday party.

