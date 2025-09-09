Annadatha Poru Protests a Historic Success, Says YSRCP

YSRCP MLC and Central Office In-Charge Lella Appi Reddy declared that the state-wide “Annadatha Poru” agitation was a historic success, proving that farmers’ voices cannot be silenced. Despite police restrictions, threats, and arrests, thousands of farmers gathered across 74 RDO and Sub-Collector offices, demanding justice.

Appi Reddy said the protest highlighted farmers’ core issues: a fair MSP for crops, shortage of urea, free crop insurance, and timely input subsidies. Responding to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s call, farmers also submitted memorandums to local officials.

Condemning the coalition government’s “panic reaction,” he alleged that leaders across districts—including even village-level cadre—were served notices, threatened with cases, and placed under house arrest. Still, farmers defied these attempts and took to the streets. “If this is democracy, then what kind of governance is Chandrababu running?” he asked.

He reminded that under YS Jagan’s government, farmers never had to resort to protests, as their problems were anticipated and resolved through proactive governance. “Today, farmers are forced onto the streets only because Chandrababu is indifferent to their plight,” he said.

Naidu, a four-time CM, continues his infamous stance that “agriculture is waste.” In 15 months of rule, not a single crop has received a fair price. Farmers have been standing in queues for two months for urea, only to return empty-handed. Instead of addressing their pain, Naidu dismisses their struggle as “politically motivated.”

Appi Reddy condemned TDP leaders for diverting urea into the black market, forcing farmers to pay ₹200 above MRP. He also slammed Minister Atchannaidu’s arrogant remark that “if farmers can stand in queues for meals, why not for urea?”

Naidu’s contradictory statements—denying a shortage while simultaneously pleading with the Centre for supply—expose both the government’s failure and its dishonesty. With drought reducing cultivation by 60% in parts of the state, the government has failed even to distribute half the required fertilizer. “On paper, it shows abundant urea, but in reality, farmers struggle without supplies. Police and officials deliberately turn a blind eye while TDP leaders profit from black marketing,” he alleged.

Contrasting this with YS Jagan’s RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendras), Appi Reddy noted that they ensured farmers received every input—from seed to sale. “Jagan walked with farmers, but Chandrababu’s coalition is conspiring to destroy agriculture,” he said.

Concluding, he asserted: “This agitation is not the end, but only the beginning. No intimidation or arrests will silence farmers. YSRCP will stand by them until every demand is met. This anti-farmer government will collapse under the weight of their anger.”