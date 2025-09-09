Malayalam Actress Grace Antony Gets Married, Keeps Husband’s Identity Under Wraps

Malayalam actress Grace Antony has taken her fans by surprise with the announcement of her marriage. The actress shared a picture on Instagram confirming the news, leaving many of her followers delighted yet curious. Known for her performances in several acclaimed Malayalam films, Grace has always maintained a balance between her professional and personal life, and her wedding revelation has quickly become the talk among fans.

Mystery Surrounds Grace Antony's Husband!

While Grace revealed that she is now married, she chose not to disclose any details about her husband. Neither his name nor his profession has been made public, and the actress has so far kept her personal life away from the spotlight. This has sparked curiosity across social media, as fans eagerly await more updates about her new journey.

The post itself reflected Grace’s signature simplicity and elegance, with a picture that carried emotional warmth. Fans poured in congratulatory messages and wished her happiness as she stepped into this new phase of life. Despite the mystery surrounding her spouse, Grace Antony’s announcement has been welcomed with positivity, and her supporters are hopeful she will share more glimpses of her personal milestone in the days to come.

For now, the actress continues to keep her personal details private, while her professional journey in Malayalam cinema moves forward with equal attention and admiration from her audience.