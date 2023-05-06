Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has set up an emergency helpline for its students stranded in violence-hit Manipur on Saturday. The government has appointed Michael Ankhum as the Special Officer on Duty (OSD) for rescue operation.

A round-the-clock Control Room has been set up in Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi . The officials of Andhra Pradesh are coordinating with the Manipur police to bring back the Telugu students safely from the hill state which is witnessing the violent clashes for the last few days.

Nearly 150 students belonging to Andhra Pradesh are enrolled in various universities in the north-eastern State.

The stranded students may call and seek support on these AP helpline numbers -

011-23384016, 011-23387089.

Additionally, they may also reach out to Manipur officials on these numbers - 8399882392 , 9436034077, 7085517602.

As per latest reports, at least 20 people have been killed in the Manipur violence since May 3. However, unconfirmed reports put the toll between 50 and 55. With the violence continuing unabated, the Centre has deployed an Army in the state capital.

