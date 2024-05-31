Andhra HC directs CEC to rule on Pinnelli's plea today

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued directives to the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar regarding a lunch motion petition filed by Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy. Pinnelli’s petition sought the transfer of investigating officers handling cases registered against him during the elections. The High Court has ordered the Central Election Commissioner to take a decision on Macherla MLA’s plea by Friday.

Recently, the High Court had granted interim anticipatory bail to Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in three cases registered against him by the police. The court directed the police not to take any action against Pinnelli including arrest.

The granting of interim anticipatory bail to Ramakrishna Reddy until June 6 allows the MLA to oversee the counting process. This development has thwarted attempts by the Telugu Desam Party and police to prevent Macherla MLA from securing pre-arrest bail through purported conspiracies involving manipulation of records and bringing victims against him.