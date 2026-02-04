Andhra Erupts Against ‘Jungle Raj’: Thousands March With Jagan in Guntur

Public anger against the coalition government in Andhra Pradesh has reached a boiling point. People have united in open revolt against what they describe as jungle raj. On Wednesday, in Guntur, police restrictions were brazenly ignored as massive crowds poured onto the streets, marching alongside YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and venting their fury against the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

The scale of public resentment was unmistakable during Jagan’s Guntur visit. When he sought to console the family of former minister Ambati Rambabu, who was allegedly attacked by TDP-linked goons, the coalition government responded not with restraint but with calculated obstruction. In a conspiratorial move, the police machinery was deployed to sabotage the visit.

YSRCP leaders were issued notices in the dead of night and subjected to intimidation. Every road leading to Guntur was choked with police checkpoints. From party leaders and cadres to ordinary supporters, attempts were made to block everyone. Yet the public watched these developments closely—and reacted decisively. Already disgusted by what they see as unchecked TDP lawlessness, people chose to push back harder.

Across Andhra Pradesh, resistance to jungle raj has crystallised into collective action. As the coalition government went all out to prevent Jagan’s visit, citizens voluntarily broke through layers of police restrictions and surged onto the roads in their thousands. True to a familiar pattern, the police stayed conspicuously away from providing security during the visit—but the people themselves stepped in, offering the mass leader a rousing welcome.

Guntur witnessed scenes rarely seen in recent politics. Citizens took the lead, physically escorting Jagan’s convoy forward. Every road leading into the city turned into a sea of humanity. Political observers tracking these events say the message is loud and clear: this is a public uprising against the coalition government, and a powerful signal that the people are standing firmly with Jagan.