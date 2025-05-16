Ambati Rambabu Attacks Coalition Government in AP - Calls Political Vendetta

Guntur, May 15: YSRCP has criticized Chandrababu Naidu for resorting to vindictive politics and foisting false cases to cover up the failure in keeping up poll promises and said such tactics would never work and people could see through the game of the coalition government and are comparing it with the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy governance and the contrast is very much tangible.

Speaking to media here on Thursday, former minister Ambati Rambabu said, foisting false cases against close associates of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and trying to cover up its failure on all fronts by such vindictive activities is seen by diversion politics.

The arrest of Balaji Govindappa, who is associated with a prestigious company, only shows that the coalition government is resorting to vindictive politics targeting YSRCP leadership by foisting false cases but it would cut no ice.

While YS Jagan Mohan Reddy five year governance has displayed transparency, development and welfare Chandrababu Naidu during his one year in office has shown retrograde tendencies putting the clock of development and welfare backward.

The CAG report has categorically shown that the revenue has sharply fell during in Chandrababu’s one year period and the purchasing power has been on the slide.

The Super Six promises are not implemented and the budget has no sufficient allocation and the amount spent is too meagre. Uncertainty looms large on implementing the schemes and Chandrababu’s wealth creation has been a mirage with people not getting any of the welfare schemes promised during elections.

Corruption has been rampant and elected representatives have been openly fighting for their share in the spoils and are threatening industrialists and contractors.

The one year governance of Chandarbabu has been highly vindictive with no development, no welfare but only misusing official machinery and police to settle political scores, he said.