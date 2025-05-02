Amaravati Re-Launch Takes Spotlight While Simhachalam Victims Await Justice

It has been only two days since the tragic wall collapse at the Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam claimed seven lives during the auspicious Chandanotsavam. However, as planned by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the national media has already moved on and shifted its focus to the ‘re-launch’ of works at the Amaravati capital city.

Even as crucial questions regarding the tragedy remain unanswered, the TDP-led NDA government has ignored its responsibility toward the families of the victims and channelled its efforts into turning the Amaravati re-launch into a spectacle. In his trademark style, Chandrababu Naidu has once again attempted to divert public attention from pressing issues.

Despite the government’s justifications, one thing is clear: the wall at the Simhachalam temple collapsed due to the use of substandard materials. Contractor Lakshmana Rao, who was given the responsibility of constructing the wall, revealed this on camera. Answering questions from the three-member panel constituted to investigate the issue, Rao said he had initially refused to take up the work on such short notice but was forced to proceed. He was told that the structure was temporary.

Extending a meagre sum of ₹25 lakh to the families who lost their loved ones in a mishap that could have been easily prevented, constituting a committee to probe the issue, and expressing grief on social media—is this response adequate when dealing with a tragedy?

Neither Chandrababu Naidu nor Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, a self-proclaimed protector of Hinduism, has visited the bereaved families.

Instead, Pawan Kalyan and his supporters have been busy expressing their ire over the absence of his name on the invitations sent for the Amaravati re-launch. Such behaviour raises serious questions about the priorities of leaders who formed the government with a massive mandate.

On the other hand, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy rushed to Visakhapatnam on the day of the tragedy and consoled the bereaved families. Demanding that the State government enhance the ex-gratia to ₹1 crore per person, he promised the affected families that he would provide the remainder himself, once he came to power if Chandrababu failed to.

The public has not forgotten the drama that unfolded after Chandrababu Naidu falsely claimed that animal fat was used in the Tirumala Laddu under the YSRCP regime. Following these allegations, even the Supreme Court came down heavily on the TDP government and asked it to “keep Gods away from politics,” validating the concerns raised by the YSRCP.

It was after the Tirumala Laddu controversy that Pawan Kalyan launched another spectacle, undertaking an 11-day penance and declaring himself “an unapologetic Sanatani Hindu.”

Observers are now questioning why Pawan Kalyan has not visited the families of the victims in Simhachalam.

Is it because the government anticipated widespread protests against its gross negligence in making proper arrangements for the annual festival?