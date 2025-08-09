After Vizag Spa Raid, Flesh Trade Racket Uncovered in Kurnool

Days after a prostitution racket was busted in Visakhapatnam, a similar operation has been uncovered in Kurnool.

According to reports, Kurnool police arrested nine organisers and four women during a raid on a house near the Gutthi petrol pump in the suburbs on Thursday night (August 7). The operation was led by IV Town CI Vikrama Sinha, assisted by SIs Chandrasekhar Reddy and Mohan Kishore Reddy, following a tip-off.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the gang had been running a brothel at the rented house for several months. Police said the organisers lured clients by sharing photographs of young women on WhatsApp. The women, allegedly brought from Vijayawada, Anantapur, Hyderabad, and Nandyal, were forced into the sex trade.

Those arrested include Alla Madhusudhan (Kallur), Sheikh Abdul Razak (Maddur Subbareddy Nagar, Nandikotkur), Arepogu Shekhar (Sharin Nagar), Arigela Srinivasulu (RS Rangapuram), Sujatha (Balaji Nagar), Gugalroju Sailu (Santosh Nagar), Sheikh Mabunni (Banaganapalle Eidga Nagar, Nandyal District), and Palipaka Lakshmi (Balaki Nagar, Kurnool).

The CI confirmed that a case has been registered and the accused have been remanded. He urged house owners to verify tenants thoroughly before renting properties and appealed to the public to report suspicious activities related to the flesh trade by calling 9121191962 or dialling 112.

This bust comes just days after police raided a spa in Visakhapatnam’s MVP Colony on August 4, arresting 10 people, including six women. In July, another prostitution racket was uncovered at a Thai spa in Ram Nagar, Visakhapatnam, where the manager and client were arrested, and five women were rescued and sent to a rehabilitation centre.