CM Jagan Congratulates ISRO Scientists On Successful Gaganyaan Test Mission

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated ISRO team for the successful start to Mission Gaganyaan accomplishing the Test Vehicle Flight TV D1. Amplifying the space technology, ISRO is moving into the orbit of greater heights, the Chief Minister said.

The Indian space agency fixed all the initial glitches and was able to launch the rocket today at 10 AM from Sriharikota in Nellore district.

Expressing happiness over the successful launch, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "I am very happy to announce the successful accomplishment of the Gaganyaan TV-D1 mission".

Gaganyaan mission joins the legion of recent success of the Indian space initiatives, including the recent Chandrayan-3 and Aditya L1 missions.

This programme will make India the fourth nation to launch a manned spaceflight mission after the US, Russia, and China.

Also Read: Asian Games Medal Winners Call on CM YS Jagan