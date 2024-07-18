Andhra town tense after YSRCP activist hacked to death in busy street

Amaravati, July 18 (IANS) Vinukonda town of Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu District remained tense on Thursday after the murder of a member of the youth wing of Opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday night.

Sheikh Rasheed (27) was hacked to death on a busy street in the town on Wednesday night. The assailant attacked the victim with a machete in the middle of the road. A video of the horrific murder was widely circulated on social media.

The video showed a severed hand and Rasheed bleeding profusely. The accused severed both hands of the victim before slitting his throat. The assailant, who escaped after the killing, was identified as Sheikh Jilani.

Police have formed teams to nab him; stepped up security in the town and imposed prohibitory orders as a precautionary measure. The YSRCP blamed the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for the attack.

Palnadu District had witnessed clashes between the supporters of both the parties during polling on May 13 and later.

Meanwhile, Palnadu District Superintendent of Police (SP), K Srinivasa Rao, has denied any political connection to the coldblooded murder. The SP told mediapersons, that Rashid was murdered by Jilani due to enmity. He said the incident had no political connections.

"The killing is purely on personal issues and no political party is behind the murder," Srinivasa Rao said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed in Vinukonda. The SP warned of serious action if anyone resorts to violation of law and order in the town.

The SP also said that recurrence of such incidents will not be tolerated and stringent action will be taken as per the law against those indulging in such violent attacks.

