Andhra Pradesh reigns supreme at Nagesh Trophy final

Bengaluru, Feb 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh reaffirmed their dominance in blind cricket by securing victory at the 7th edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25.

In a thrilling final held at Altiore Sports Oval, Andhra Pradesh outclassed Delhi with a commanding performance, clinching victory by a comprehensive margin.

Andhra Pradesh, batting first, set a mammoth total of 254/1 in 20 overs, powered by Ajay Kumar Reddy’s explosive 104 off just 45 balls. Delhi, in response, managed 184/9 in 20 overs, falling short despite notable contributions from their middle order. Durga Rao Tompaki was named Player of the Match for his impactful performance.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, CABI Chairman Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar applauded both teams for their exceptional sportsmanship and emphasised the tournament’s role in empowering visually impaired cricketers. He expressed gratitude to IndusInd Bank for their unwavering support in promoting blind cricket in India.

Tournament Awards:

B1 Player of the Tournament: Ajay Kumar Reddy

B2 Player of the Tournament: Rambir Singh

B3 Player of the Tournament: Sunil Ramesh

Each awardee received Rs 10,000 and a trophy

Prize Money:

Winners (Andhra Pradesh): Rs 125,000 and a trophy

Runners-up (Delhi): Rs 1,00,000 and a trophy

The Nagesh Trophy continues to be a beacon of inclusion and talent in visually impaired cricket, providing a platform for players to showcase their skills on a national stage. Andhra Pradesh’s emphatic win further cements their legacy as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

